Universal Pre-K matches are expected Monday for families who applied, round two of matching now open

COLORADO — Parents, keep an eye out for the acceptance letter in your email Monday.

Matches are being sent to those who applied for Universal Pre-school (UPK), the state's free preschool program.

If you like your pick, there are some more steps you will need to take, such as reaching out to the provider to fill out the registration and enrollment for the actual provider.

You have seven days to accept or reject your match.

If you decline, you'll go to the second round of matching, which is open now. You have from now until March 5 to try for a different school you'll like.

If you haven't applied yet, you can do so here.

