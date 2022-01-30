United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance returns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Income tax filing season has arrived and the Pikes Peak United Way wants to make sure that local families who are struggling to make ends meet can get their returns submitted to the IRS.

The charity is once again offering free tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Households earning less than $58,000 annually qualify.

Randi Davis, the Site Coordinator for Pikes Peak United Way, said that the program began this weekend and will continue through April 14th.

"There are people who are afraid to file their own taxes because the IRS is scary, they fear they'll come after you if you put something wrong and so we have people who can help prepare your taxes and we've got training to do that," Davis said.

All of the tax preparation work is handled by certified volunteers. Appointments are required, Daytime, evening, and Saturday appointments are available.

Click here or call 211 to schedule an appointment.