United Way of Pueblo seeking mentors for this school year

Colette Bordelon
Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 17:04:24-04

PUEBLO, CO — The United Way of Pueblo is seeking 30 adult mentors for middle school students in districts 60 and 70.

"There are so many students in need that need extra support. Another supportive adult in their life really goes so far to encourage, empower and inspire them to do great things," said Tanya Simental of Pueblo United Way.

The program's mission is 'to enrich the lives of Pueblo middle school students by providing opportunities to build relationships with nurturing adults who empower and encourage them through one-to-one mentoring.'

Mentorship role includes:

  • Take the lead in supporting a young person through an ongoing, one-to-one relationship
  • Serve as a positive role model and friend
  • Build the relationship by planning and participating in activities together
  • Strive for mutual respect
  • Build self-esteem and motivation
  • Help set goals and work toward accomplishing them

For more information, go to Pueblo United Way.org.
