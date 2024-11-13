United Way is looking for volunteers for the Adopt-a-family program

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak United Way and Harrison School District 2 are partnering up for the 'Adopt-a-family' program that aims to assist families in financial hardship with presents for the holiday season.

Donations can be "gift cards, clothing, household items, toys, and holiday treats," depending on the family's specific needs.

This holiday season, the program has 227 families signed up, and with support from local businesses, community groups, and individuals, the program can help every family.

"Your generosity and compassion can make a difference and ease the stress of the holidays for our students and their families. Thank you for considering the gift of hope this year." Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, superintendent at Harrison School District 2

If you're interested in becoming a part of the program, you can sign up here.

The last day to 'adopt' a family is December 6 at 11:59 p.m. and donors can drop off gifts on Tuesday, December 10, and Wednesday, November 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gifts will be dropped off at the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center.





