United States Air Force Cadet's death the result of self-inflicted injury

USAFA — A United States Air Force Cadet passed away earlier this week in Park County. Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty, 22 passed away Monday, March 6th, 2023.

The Academy says they were notified of Kilty's death late Monday evening by the Park County Coroner.

According to the Park County Coroner's Office, Kilty's death was the result of a self-inflicted injury.

“Our condolences go out to the family and we ask for everyone to respect the privacy of the family as they grieve,” said Park County Coroner David Kintz.

A full report from the coroner will be issued in 8-10 weeks.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a cherished member of our cadet wing,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, United States Air Force Academy Superintendent Tuesday. “Cole was known for being a friend to others, for his jokes, and his unique ability to find humor in any situation - from everyday life to a tough training event. I extend my personal condolences to his family, his squadron, and his friends.”

Kilty was from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and was a member of the 2023 Cadet Class. Kilty was to commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force and was going to begin undergraduate pilot training this year.

Kilty was majoring in behavioral sciences and leadership.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.