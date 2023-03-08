United States Air Force Cadet dies in an off-base incident

USAFA — A United States Air Force Cadet passed away earlier this week in Park County. Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty, 22 passed away Monday, March 6th, 2023.

Little is known about the details of his death at this time but News5 is working to learn more. The Academy says they were notified of Kilty's death late Monday evening by the Park County Coroner.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a cherished member of our cadet wing,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, United States Air Force Academy Superintendent Tuesday. “Cole was known for being a friend to others, for his jokes, and his unique ability to find humor in any situation - from everyday life to a tough training event. I extend my personal condolences to his family, his squadron, and his friends.”

Kilty was from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and was a member of the 2023 Cadet Class. Kilty was to commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force and was going to begin undergraduate pilot training this year.

Kilty was majoring in behavioral sciences and leadership.

Agents of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Park County Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation, standard protocol in the death of a military member.

This is a developing story.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.