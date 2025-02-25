United States Air Force Academy working with law enforcement to investigate an anonymous threat Tuesday

USAFA — UPDATE: The United States Air Force Academy says operations have returned to normal and the cadet area has been cleared. The incident is still under investigation and details about what the threat was have not been released.

After seeing a social media post about a potential lockdown on the academy Tuesday morning we reached out for more information.

A spokesperson with the academy confirmed that security personnel are working with local law enforcement and investigating an anonymous threat.

Details about what that threat could be were not provided. The academy did not confirm if it was in lockdown status at the time of publishing this article. Our crew at the North Gate says traffic appears to be operating normally and the gate is not closed.

News5 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more about the incident. This is a developing story and updates from the academy will be released as we receive them.

