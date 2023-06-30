United States Air Force Academy welcomes cadets on I-Day for the journey ahead

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The Class of 2027 took their first steps to become 2nd Lieutenants in the United States Air Force or Space Force depending on commission Wednesday.

The ceremonial I-Day was held at the Academy ushering a new class of cadets into the United States Air Force curriculum.

A total of 1,026 appointees were accepted to the Class of 2027, including 14 international students. Below is a list of those countries:



Egypt

Ghana

Indonesia

Jordan

Korea

Kosovo

Malaysia

Mongolia

Pakistan

Romania

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Tunisia

Cadets begin I-Day at the Holaday Athletic Center with processing, this includes taking an oath of office, and administrative and medical processing.

Following the oath of office, the appointees earn the title of Basic Cadet and immediately begin to learn the Air Force Customs, courtesies, dress, and appearance standards. Males receive the traditional haircut, and hairstyle instruction is provided for women cadets.

Basic Cadet training immediately follows I-Day which will conclude in August when the Class of 2027 will be formally invited to join the Cadet Wing.

To learn a little more about what the cadets will be experiencing read the Class of 2027 handbook here.

