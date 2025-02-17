Union says King Soopers bringing temporary staff from out-of-state as Springs union contracts expire

COLORADO — Contracts for King Soopers union workers in Colorado Springs expired over the weekend, meaning the ongoing strike elsewhere in the state could soon be expanding.

A representative from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 (UFCW), the union representing thousands of Colorado King Soopers employees, confirmed the contract expiration, but noted there are no immediate plans to strike in Colorado Springs.

But, the rep said, the Colorado Springs workers have already authorized an unfair labor practice strike against Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and could call a strike at any time. Typically, they’d give 48 hours notice, but that isn’t necessarily required, the rep said.

77 King Soopers stores, and roughly 10,000 union employees, have been participating in the strike in the greater Denver area and Pueblo for over a week.

In Colorado Springs, about one to two thousand unionized workers at 11 stores could hit a picket line, UFCW said.

A non-unionized King Soopers employee in Colorado Springs reached out to the KOAA newsroom claiming that the company had been training employees from out-of-state in their non-union stores to help staff if a strike occurred.

The worker communicated to the newsroom via a friend, claiming they feared retaliatory measures could be taken by Kroger. KOAA reached out to both Kroger and UFCW to confirm the information. Kroger has not responded.

Over the phone on Sunday, Matt Shechter, general counsel for UFCW Local 7, confirmed the tip and said King Soopers has contracted with a temporary staffing service to bring employees in from out-of-state to work behind the picket lines. It’s a practice he said has been seen in the Denver area as well.

Shechter said the company contracted by King Soopers was called Strom Engineering Corporation. The Strom website notes their “Strike Staffing” solutions and states “We offer a seamless transition into the workforce by prepositioning key resources and deploy personnel quietly and at a moment’s notice.”

The newsroom tipster also said the King Soopers president had been sending out a daily message encouraging employees to cross the picket line.

Matt Shechter with UFCW also confirmed that tip, telling KOAA that King Soopers President Joe Kelley had been sending out a daily, pre-recorded message to workers encouraging them to cross the picket line.

On Saturday, King Soopers formally requested UFCW enter into an agreement while negotiations continue in the hopes of avoiding further disruptions caused by the strike.

"Let’s be clear—this work stoppage has never been about wages, healthcare, or pensions. Instead, the Union is using unsubstantiated unfair labor practice claims as a tactic to create unnecessary disruption and uncertainty. Our associates deserve stability, and our customers rely on us for affordable groceries—not ongoing turmoil," said Joe Kelley, King Soopers/City Market Division President, in a press release.

King Soopers said they’ve met with the union 13 times to find an agreement, but claimed the union has not responded “with any substantive offer, has not provided a wage proposal and has made no request to return to the bargaining table.”

The same day, UFCW7 sent King Soopers a letter in response, laying out the conditions necessary for union employees to stop striking.

According to the letter, the union is asking that King Soopers drop the lawsuit against the union, ensure there will be no retaliation against union workers who participated in the strike, and re enter negotiations with the union.

UFCW is also asking for "requested sales data" on how it determines the number of labor hours for each store, and a Non-disclosure Agreement.

If Kroger/King Soopers agrees to these conditions, the union said they will "pull down picket lines" when the conditions are met.

The union anticipates that King Soopers will agree, but they have not released an official statement. On Sunday, UFCW would not comment on the status of negotiations.

You can read the full letter of UFCW conditions below:





El Paso County Sheriff's Office recognizes some of its finest with the Ken Jordan award An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy is taking home the Ken Jordan Award for DUI enforcement, Deputy Joshua Offutt is the winner of the 19th annual award. El Paso County Sheriff's Office recognizes some of its finest with the Ken Jordan award

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.