Union Printers Home sold to investment group

COLORADO SPRINGS — After more than a year of uncertainty, it appears the historic Union Printers Home in Colorado Springs will be preserved.

Several local families pooled their resources to buy the historic building that most recently operated as a nursing home. It was shut down by the state last year.

One of the investors said they will spend the next six months to a year coming up with a master plan for the property, but their goal is to make it accessible for everyone.

"Very few people other than residents have seen this place and so we're super excited to have it be something very open to the community. It won't be gated. It won't be walled off, but it will be a place where you could ideally come and have a coffee or see a show," investor Susan Pattee said.

Pattee said it could take up to five years before all of the work is completed and the new venue is open.