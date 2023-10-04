Union prepares for 'largest health care strike in history' beginning Wednesday morning

DENVER — The nation could wake up Wednesday morning to what's being called the "largest health care strike in history."

Patricia Johnson-Gibson, vice president of the health care division at SEIU Local 105, said negotiations with Kaiser Permanente began in the spring. The union represents around 3,000 workers in Colorado, and approximately 75,000 nationwide.

“Kaiser Permanente is not wanting to come to the table to have good faith bargaining conversations," Johnson-Gibson said. “Kaiser Permanente is not getting it. It's almost like having your oxygen turned all the way down and you're gasping for air. And you're in a space where we're saying, 'help us,' and they're walking away. That's how I feel.”

Johnson-Gibson said a staffing shortage is one of the biggest problems within Kaiser Permanente. She said increased pay would attract more employees to the company and lead to better patient care.

“It's always been about the patients. And we've asked Kaiser, please don't make us do this. We don't want to go out on strike, because in our hearts, we're thinking about patients," said Johnson-Gibson.

Kaiser Permanente medical offices and urgent cares would remain open during the potential three-day strike, and Johnson-Gibson encourages patients to still seek the care they need.

She said negotiations are expected to last overnight, but local union leaders are anticipating moving forward with the strike starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

In a pre-recorded statement, Greg Mills of Kaiser Permanente said, "While plans for a strike are disappointing, Kaiser Permanente will continue to bargain in good faith until we reach a fair and equitable agreement. If there is a strike, our medical offices will remain open. Our urgent cares will remain open. We have doctors, RNs, and other qualified staff ready to take care of our patients and their families."

In a separate statement, Kaiser Permanente Colorado said it aims to "reach a fair and equitable agreement that strengthens Kaiser Permanente as a best place to work and ensures that the high-quality care our members expect from us remains affordable and easy to access."