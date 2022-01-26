Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Union Boulevard by Uintah closes due to crash

items.[0].image.alt
CSFD PIO
uintah union.jfif
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 23:52:05-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday night, Union Boulevard was shut down in both directions due to a crash.

It happened at around 9 p.m. by Union Boulevard and Uintah.

CSFD tweeted out that there were trapped parties that they were working to rescue from the crash.

CSPD then tweeted that there is at least one serious injury, and that the area would be shut down for several hours.

News 5 does not know what caused the crash, or how many people had to be rescued.

This is a developing story.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Covering Colorado

Help your Boulder County neighbors