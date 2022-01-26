Union Boulevard by Uintah closes due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday night, Union Boulevard was shut down in both directions due to a crash.

It happened at around 9 p.m. by Union Boulevard and Uintah.

CSFD tweeted out that there were trapped parties that they were working to rescue from the crash.

CSPD then tweeted that there is at least one serious injury, and that the area would be shut down for several hours.

Alert: Due to a serious injury crash, NB Union Blvd is closed at San Rafael St, SB Union Blvd is closed at Uintah St, and WB Uintah St is closed at Bonfoy St. The closures will likely last for several hours. Please avoid the area and drive safely… — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) January 26, 2022

News 5 does not know what caused the crash, or how many people had to be rescued.

This is a developing story.

