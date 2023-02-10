Ukrainian children sent artwork to Colorado Springs to sell, raising money for their country

COLORADO SPRINGS — February 20th will mark one year since the war in Ukraine began. For many, the impacts of the war are still an every day reality. That includes three children, who have now sent their candlelight paintings to Colorado Springs to be displayed and sold.

Their names are Nika, Alina, and Yevhenia, and they are 10 and 11 years old. Nika and Yevhenia are sisters, and their uncle is Ian Dorsey, who lives in Colorado Springs and is helping with their efforts. More than 20 candlelight painting are on display where he works at Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills. So far, another 20 have already been sold.

“They painted most of these paintings by candlelight, because most of the time right now in Kyiv, they don't actually have electricity,” said Dorsey.

Since the war began, their hometown city of Kyiv has been at the center of devastation and destruction.

“One of the things for the girls, is school is very off and on because there are daily bomb drills. So oftentimes, they end up in the basement of their house without electricity, and not able to go to school,” said Dorsey.

As a way to remember the war that’s still happening in Ukraine, their artwork is now on display more than 5,000 miles away in Colorado Springs. One painting is of a sunflower, which is Ukraine’s national flower, and a symbol of solidarity and peace. Other pieces of artwork also reflect the children’s everyday realities.

Nika said her favorite painting is of a military dog, who helps find people under rubble. She added, that the dog’s job is very important.

Money raised from their artwork will go to their fathers, to buy military equipment and gear. Their fathers were drafted to fight in the war, and are now on the frontlines.

The three children said they appreciate the support from the Colorado Springs community. Dorsey added, that despite everything that is going on, they remain positive.

“When you hear from these young ladies, you'll see that they're happy, they're cheerful. They're excited to be doing something to help out their country,” said Dorsey.

The paintings are being sold for $4, and they’re on display at Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills. For more information, call Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills at 719-239-5664, and ask to speak to Ian.

____

