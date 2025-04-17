UFCW Local 7 files lawsuit against King Soopers amid contract negotiations

DENVER — UFCW Local 7, the union that represents King Soopers employees, has filed a lawsuit against the grocery store chain.

This comes a little over a week after both UFCW and King Soopers agreed to end the strike to begin contract negotiations.

WATCH: King Soopers and Union Continue Contract Negotiations After February Strike

Those contract negotiations continued Thursday.

WATCH: Contract negotiations continue between King Soopers and UFCW Local 7 union

During the 11-day strike, King Soopers and the union agreed to end the strike to begin negotiations; the union agreed to stop striking for at least 100 days, and King Soopers wouldn't make any changes in the contract.

The lawsuit that was filed on Thursday, April 17, UFCW has accused King Soopers & City Market of violating the signed agreement that ended the strike back in February.

“We agreed to end the strike and return to work and have labor peace for 100 days. The employer’s side of that agreement was that they would not implement any new terms without our agreement, lock-out workers, and would negotiate in good faith. They have failed in that commitment.” Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7

The union alleges that King Soopers has failed to consider the union's proposals, and has put "ultimatums forward that would expire in April," prior to the 100-day stand down ending.

News5 has reached out to King Soopers for a statement, but the company has not responded at the time of publication.

