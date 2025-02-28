UCHealth Parkview Foundation is accepting scholarship applications through May 1

PUEBLO — The UCHealth Parkview Foundation has opened scholarship applications for 2025-2026 healthcare programs.

The scholarship aims to support students who are pursuing careers in healthcare in the Pueblo community.

To qualify, applicants must be enrolled/accepted to healthcare programs in the following schools;



Colorado State University-Pueblo

Intellitec College - Pueblo

Pueblo Community College

Otero College

The UCHealth Parkview Foundation scholarship has awarded over a million dollars to healthcare students for 40 years.

Students who are interested in the scholarship can find the application and requirements on the UCHealth Parkview website.

Applications are due by May 1, 2025.





