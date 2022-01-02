Springs hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The first babies born in Colorado Springs in 2022 are both boys. Ritchie Jason Ray Larson was born at 5:53 a.m. Saturday at Centura St. Francis Hospital measuring 19 inches in length.

The hospital staff gave his parents, Dominique Marin and Brandon Larson, a special

gift basket to celebrate the big day.

A few hours later, The staff at UCHealth Memorial Hospital north delivered their first baby the new year.

Emiliano Hernandez was born at 12:16 p.m. He is the son of Marivette Gonzalez and Jerry Hernandez of Colorado Springs. Emiliano weighs 6 pounds 4 ounces and joins his big brother Elijah, age 3, in the family.

His parents weren't expecting Emiliano to arrive until January 10th. They'd spent New Year's Eve cleaning in preparation for a move to a new home when Marivette went into labor.

The family was planning to move into their new, larger home on New Year's Day, but Emiliano had different plans. The hospital gave the family a special gift basket to celebrate the good news.