UCHealth announces intent to expand Memorial Hospital North nearly doubling its size

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Colorado's largest hospital operator announced its intent to expand a hospital located in Colorado Springs.

In a news release, UCHealth said it plans to expand Memorial Hospital North to nearly double its current size. "Phase 1" of the expansion will see the hospital gain additional operating rooms, and a new inpatient tower that would add 36 medical-surgical beds and 14 ICU beds. The hospital also will gain a six-story parking garage to accommodate visitors and staff.

“This expansion will enable us to expand our surgical specialties – such as spine and orthopedic surgeries – and offer patients access to nationally recognized specialists throughout UCHealth,” said UCHealth President and CEO Elizabeth B. Concordia. “The hospital’s master plan ensures the community will have the best care, close to home, for years to come.”

The hospital group said that 45% of the space built in the additions would be put to immediate use, while the rest would be for the future growth and needs of the hospital. The $407 million project highlights are listed below:



A new six-story inpatient tower that will increase the hospital’s bed capacity from 140 to 190, with room to grow to 320 beds.

Four new operating rooms in phase 1, with four more planned in future phases, for an eventual total of 18 ORs at the hospital.

An expanded kitchen and dining space to better accommodate patients, visitors and staff.

A laboratory expansion.

Space for an additional 12 emergency department exam rooms.

Future expansion of imaging services.

Renovation of the main lobby to incorporate new tower.

A 979-stall six-level parking structure to ensure sufficient parking for patients, visitors and staff. Surface parking also will be expanded.

Construction is planned to start in early 2025 with completion of construction by 2027, the new patient tower is slated to begin accepting patients beginning in 2029.

According to UCHealth, admissions to Memorial Hospital North have increased by 31%, with emergency department visits rising by 25% and surgeries growing by a total of 53% between fiscal year 2019 through fiscal year 2024.

___





Local towing company received at least double the number of calls during winter weather A local towing company has received at least double the amount of phone calls Monday because of the winter storm. Local towing company received at least double the amount of calls Monday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.