UCHealth accepting walk-ins for vaccines at Memorial Administrative Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCHealth is now taking COVID vaccine walk-ins at the Memorial Administration Center on Pikes Peak Avenue.

No appointments are needed and they will also schedule your second dose for 3 weeks out. They are using the Pfizer vaccine.

The new walk-in policy applies to anyone 16 and older.

"We encourage them (16 and 17-year-olds) to come with a parent because we do need parental consent. There is also a consent form they can print on the My Health connection site. If that doesn't work we are happy to call the minor's parent and get verbal consent. The whole point is let's get folks vaccinated, let's get shots in arms, and let's end this nightmare of COVID," Carroll Flynn, RN, MGR, VID Vaccine Clinics South Region said.

Hours at the Memorial Administrative building are Monday, Friday, Saturday 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.