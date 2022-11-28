UCCS to hold vigil honoring victims of Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCCS will be holding a vigil to honor the five lives lost, and many others injured, in the Club Q shooting.

The vigil will take place Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mosaic, 4775 Centennial Blv.d #150.

Keep Colorado Springs Queer will be hosting the vigil. Those interested in participating are asked to email tspence3@uccs.edu.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, 5 people were killed in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Daniel Davis Aston

Contributed by the family of Daniel Aston Daniel Aston, 28

The 28-year-old was working as a bartender late Saturday night when a gunman opened fire inside the club. Aston moved to Colorado Springs a few years ago and began working at Club Q. We are told he was the baby of the club but he lit up the room when he walked in.

Derrick Rump

Contributed by the family of Derrick Rump Derrick Rump, 38, seen on the left side

Loved ones have confirmed Derrick Rump as one of the victims in the shooting. He was 38 years old and worked as a bartender at Club Q. His friends tell us Derrick was "A really good person, genuine, kind, and welcome.”

They continued to tell us Rump was the face of Club Q and had been working there for many years. Rump always took care of and protected everyone in it.

Ashley Paugh

Contributed by the family of Ashley Paugh Ashley Paugh, 35

Paugh’s sister told NBC News the 35-year-old was a loving mother and wife, devoted to her 11-year-old daughter, Ryleigh who is a championship swimmer. According to the sister, Ashley traveled from La Junta to Colorado Springs to spend the day shopping with a friend, they stopped at Club Q to see a performance by a comedian.

In a statement from Ashley's family made by Kurt Paugh, Ashley's husband, they detailed her life, love of family, and dedication to being of service to others.

Kurt Paugh met Ashley when they were in high school and since then have been high school sweethearts.

Ashley was a woman of service in the community of La Junta. Her dedication to others was exemplified through her work at the nonprofit Kids Crossing which helps kids find loving foster homes all over Southern Colorado.

Ashley was an ally of the LGBTQ community as she was instrumental in helping LGBTQ couples find foster children to bring into their families.

During the holiday season, Ashley was one of the organizers that would provide foster children and their foster families with Christmas trees to make their holidays better.

In addition to Ashley's instrumental service within the La Junta community and the larger Southern Colorado community, Ashley was an avid hiker, and fisher, and overall loved being in the Colorado outdoors.

Kelly Loving

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department Kelly Loving, 40

Kelly Loving was confirmed as one of the victims in the Club Q shooting in a press conference that the Colorado Springs Police Department held on Monday afternoon.

In a statement from Kelly Loving's sister, she stated, “My condolences go out to all the families who lost someone in this tragic event, and to everyone struggling to be accepted in this world. My sister was a good person. She was loving and caring and sweet. Everyone loved her. Kelly was a wonderful person."

Raymond Green Vance

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department Raymond Green Vance

In a statement from the family of Raymond Green Vance, they detailed his life and his love for those around him.

Raymond, who was 22-years-old, was an ally of the LGBTQ community. He was a kind and selfless young adult. Raymond was described as gifted, one-of-a-kind, and willing to go out of his way for anyone by his closest friend.

A 2018 graduate of Sand Creek High School, Raymond had just started a new job at a Colorado Springs, FedEx distribution center.

Raymond spent most of his spare time with his girlfriend, who he had been with since middle school.

Along with spending time with his girlfriend, Raymond loved playing video games. He hoped that this hobby would one day turn into an online career.

The City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, advocacy groups, and outreach groups have listed several resources and services for the Colorado Springs community and anyone affected by the Club Q shooting to seek help.

Many of these resources are being offered pro bono and may not cost anything to you, be sure to check with the service provider though.

For the City's extensive list of resources, you can click here.

