UCCS student posts 1,000 sticky notes with positive messages around campus

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, a local college student was spreading kindness and words of encouragement through hand-written sticky notes. This time, it’s a different school, a different library, but the same act of kindness.

News5 first brought you the story about Hadi Alhamdani in March 2021. He was in high school back then and posted nearly 700 hundred sticky notes around different parts of school including the hallways and library. As a college student this year, he’s doing the same but on campus at UCCS.

“I realized that it's a thing that brings me the most happiness, which is seeing someone else's happiness,” said Alhamdani.

The 18-year-old has a passion for spreading positivity. The messages are simple, but with a strong impact.

“Some of them are words of wisdom, some of them are words to inspire, to innovate, to research, to read, to be creative to be unique and so much more,” said Alhamdani. “My hope is that they are inspired by it, that it makes them smile and makes them feel grateful.”

He says he spent more than 20 hours over the weekend preparing, researching and writing 1,000 messages for students and teachers to see. On Wednesday, Alhamdani posted the sticky notes around buildings on campus at UCCS including the library, the cafeteria and the Science and Engineering building.

“Someone who goes out of their way just to bring motivation and positivity to campus, it’s fantastic. I love to see it,” said Riley Drennan, a freshman at UCCS. “Just to walk through the hallway and see some of those sticky notes really is a positive experience.”

Some have quotes about learning and teaching, while others have quotes about reading. Whatever the message though, Alhamdani hopes it sticks.

“I feel like these sticky notes even if they are small or simple words of kindness can make an impact on these students who are going through many different struggles in their lives,” said Alhamdani. “I will always continue to do anything that will make a difference in everyone's lives.”

Next, he wants to take pictures of the sticky notes and messages and then air drop them using an iPhone to classmates and people nearby.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.