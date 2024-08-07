UCCS Police Chief and other university leaders leave five months after campus double homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (UCCS) confirmed the campus police chief, director of housing operations, and emergency management program director left their positions in July.

A spokesperson for the university said UCCS Police Chief DeWayne McCarver left the university on July 5 and Director of Housing Operations Ralph Giese retired on July 31 after 20 years with UCCS.

UCCS Police Chief McCarver posted on LinkedIn about his resignation, saying he made the decision to leave to be closer to family in Alabama. A portion of his post reads:

"It has also been very difficult to be the leader I know I should be while being torn between work and family. It is with very mixed emotions that I have decided to completely retire from law enforcement to move back to Huntsville." DeWayne McCarver via LinkedIn

A spokesperson for UCCS said the university posted a brief article about Chief McCarver's departure on its news site, Communique, on June 26 and sent out the link in a newsletter. The Communique article mentions Chief McCarver's leave in the fourth paragraph.

UCCS said the Emergency Management Program Director left the university on July 24 but did not elaborate on their reason for leaving.

The departures of several campus leaders come five months after a double homicide inside a campus dorm room. Former UCCS student Nicholas Jordan has since been charged with the murders of 24-year-old Samuel Knopp and 26-year-old Celie Montgomery. After the campus deaths, some students raised concerns about campus safety, including inside campus housing.

The UCCS spokesperson said it is not university policy to communicate personnel changes to the public. In May 2023, the university sent a press release announcing the departure of former UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy to return to his position as a finance professor. In December, UCCS announced the hiring of Interim Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet via a press release.

When asked why the university announced chancellor staffing changes but not other leadership changes, a UCCS spokesperson said: "Given that the Chancellor role is the top position at the university, we obviously send out notices, in coordination with CU System, when the person in that role changes. There is no other position for which we send out press releases."

UCCS declined our request for an interview with Chancellor Sobanet on the staffing changes, saying the Chancellor cannot publicly speak about personnel issues. A university spokesperson said the job posting for UCCS Chief of Police will be posted soon.

___





Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs preparing for its first concert Friday The new Ford Amphitheater on the northside of Colorado Springs opens up for its first major concert at the end of this week. Ford Amphitheater hosts a soft open before Friday's opener

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.