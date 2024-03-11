UCCS looks to boost free online resiliency training, open to anyone in our community

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs wants you to try out a new app that seeks to help you in building resilience and self coaching.

Burnout is something that affects everyone and UCCS wants to make sure you never get to that point in your life.

Two Olympians and an author of a book on burnout were keynote speakers at a daylong conference about understanding resilience and building teams on Monday.

Hunter Kemper, Amy Van Dyken, and Mark Yarbrough provided their insights on gaining resilience and overcoming burnout in their athletic and daily lives.

The GRIT Program seeks to give you the tools to strengthen your own resilience and strength as well as being a person in your communities that others can turn to.

The Greater Resilience Information Toolkit started as an online program during the pandemic, and since then has reached 3700 people in more than 30 countries, said Nicole Weis, director of the program, which is part of the Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience.

“Really, we want to introduce GRIT to more people,” she said. “And we want to celebrate what we’ve accomplished so far. This conference is a way to do both. We have some great keynote speakers talking about their personal journeys.”

The event unveiled its move to make the GRIT program accessible in an app format called GRIT-E.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

