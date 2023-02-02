UCCS kicks off Black History Month with series of events

COLORADO SPRINGS — Feb. 1 is the first day of Black History Month honoring the triumphs of Black Americans throughout our nation's history.

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) kicked off the month with a community forum to talk about what progress looks like in today's society. It's part of a three-day event aimed at continuing the goals of Martin Luther King Jr. by including students in the conversation.

Chet Sisk, a Denver-based author, was the keynote speaker at the event. He said staying open-minded is key for younger generations to push for change in their communities.

"I'm a true believer in integration. I think that it's an extension of diversity if you will. But it just requires more of an intention about the value of each of our cultures into this space," he said.

Along with recognizing the history of Black Americans, Sisk said this month should also be about shaping progress by looking toward the future.

"I hope that we get to the place of starting to think about Black 'future' month," he said. "What will we look like as a society over the next few years? And how can we lead, particularly inside the African American culture, to lead this new change, this new way of thinking?"

UCCS is hosting several events throughout Black History Month, including community forums, workshops, and activities:

Thursday, Feb. 2

9-10 a.m.: Service Opportunity – Story Time at the Family Development Center, UCCS Family Development Center

Service Opportunity – Story Time at the Family Development Center, UCCS Family Development Center 10-11 a.m.: Collaborative Arts as Activism at UCCS: A Brainstorming and Organizing Session, University Center 122

Collaborative Arts as Activism at UCCS: A Brainstorming and Organizing Session, University Center 122 11-12:30 a.m.: Inclusive Excellence Workshop, MOSAIC and LGBTQ+ Resource Center

Inclusive Excellence Workshop, MOSAIC and LGBTQ+ Resource Center 4-5 p.m.: A Latinx’s Lotería: Remedying Discrimination through Action, University Center 124

A Latinx’s Lotería: Remedying Discrimination through Action, University Center 124 6-7 p.m.: Changemakers Panel, University Center 307

Changemakers Panel, University Center 307 7-9 p.m.: Black History Month Trivia Night, Clyde's Gastro Pub at 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy

Friday, Feb. 3

8:30-11 a.m.: Cool Science “Screaming Balloons,” Monument Academy at 1150 Village Ridge Point, Monument, CO 80132

Cool Science “Screaming Balloons,” Monument Academy at 1150 Village Ridge Point, Monument, CO 80132 10 a.m.-2 p.m. : Service Opportunity – Volunteer with ReStore, ReStore South at 411 South Wahsatch Ave.

: Service Opportunity – Volunteer with ReStore, ReStore South at 411 South Wahsatch Ave. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Restorative Dialogue Circle, University Center 122

Restorative Dialogue Circle, University Center 122 3:30-5 p.m.: Service Opportunity – Site Projects at the Family Development Center, UCCS Family Development Center

Service Opportunity – Site Projects at the Family Development Center, UCCS Family Development Center 6-7 p.m.: Social Movements History and Action: Anti-Oppressive Practices, University Center 124

Monday, Feb. 6

3-6 p.m.: Creative Activism Workshop, zine making, collage building, and resource sharing, EPC 237 in the Library

Tuesday, Feb. 7

5-8 p.m.: Join MOSAIC for the start of National Black History Month, Berger Hall

Thursday, Feb. 23

6-8 p.m.: "I Am Not My Hair" Dialogue on the CROWN Act, University Center Room 307

Tuesday, Feb. 28

3:30-5 p.m.: Banned Books Program, MOSAIC and LGBTQ+ Resource Center (UC 110)

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.