UCCS hosting lecture by Native artist and conservationist, Roxanne Swentzell

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Campus will be hosting a lecture centered around perspectives from a Native woman, tonight, February 20.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Heller Center for Arts & Humanities.

The lecture will be led by "world-renowned artist and conservationist" Roxanne Swentzell, a 2024-2025 Heller Center Indigenous Fellow.

Swentzel, a Santa Clara Tewa Pueblo bronze and ceramic artist, trained at the Institute of American Indian Arts and the Portland Museum of Art School.

In her art, she incorporates her "respect for family, reverence for the Earth, and social and personal commentary." According to UCCS, she also highlights female portraits that aim to "bring back the balance between the male and female."

Her art has been showcased in the White House, the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, the Denver Museum of Art, and many more.

Tonight's event is free and open to the public.





