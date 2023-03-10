UCCS cutting golf stirs up controversy over if athletes were notified

COLORADO SPRINGS— The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) announced it's cutting both men's and women's golf teams. The spokesperson said the university has to make budget cuts to save money.

By cutting the sport, the university saves about $250,000, said the UCCS spokesperson Chris Valentine. He said it's the university's most expensive sport.

Some players and parents said they were blindsided by the announcement.

"There was nothing, no discussion ever, the coaches had no idea," said one UCCS Golf parent Tor Saile.

USSC's spokesperson said student-athletes had about a six-month notice.

The university is still enduring the aftermath of the pandemic with a decline in enrollment said Valentine.

"Everyone has to tighten their belt a little bit through these times," said Valentine.

Saile said his daughter, a junior on the women's team, is devastated to have another senior year ruined by the pandemic.

He said the team fundraised for equipment and uniforms but could have done more.

"Have we known there was a deeper issue, certainly we could have done a lot more than what we did, unfortunately, they never gave us that opportunity," said Saile.

USSC extended players' scholarships for the rest of their college careers at the university.

Valentine said some students have already committed to playing golf elsewhere. The university is helping those students get through the transfer process.

"We're still disappointed in how this is going to end her career, I got a whole closet full of UCCS clothing I won't be putting on again," said Saile.

Saile said his daughter decided to stay at UCCS until she graduates but may finish online.

Coming from out of state, Saile said his daughter's teammates became her family.

"It's kind of bittersweet ending, she put her heart and soul into that team as did all these other girls and then all of a sudden, it's all for not," said Saile.

