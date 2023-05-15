UCCS Chancellor to step down in July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A change in leadership is coming to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) this summer as Chancellor Venkat Reddy announced Sunday that he is stepping away from his current role.

Chancellor Reddy will serve as an advisor for special projects to CU President Todd Saliman during the next year before returning to his position as professor of finance in the fall of 2024.

Dr. Reddy has worked his entire career, spanning more than three decades, at UCCS. He served as Dean of the College of Business, and Associate Vice Chancellor for Online Education before he was appointed chancellor in 2017.

The university grew under Reddy's leadership gaining recognition as an R-2 institution for the expanded number of graduate and doctoral degree programs.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is the privilege to be serving first-generation students, low-income students, underrepresented minority students, military-affiliated students," Reddy told News 5 Sunday.

"I truly say what a privilege for all of us to be serving those students and we get to transform their lives."

In the six years that he led the campus, Dr. Reddy oversaw the opening of the ENT Center for the Arts, the William Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, the Kevin O'Neil Cybersecurity Education and Research Renter, and the development of the Anschutz Engineering Center which will open in January.

He said the biggest challenge of his career was adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We made health and safety a top priority for our faculty staff and students," he said.

"We recognized financially we could bleed, but health and safety is a top priority. I'm so proud of our campus, everyone stepped up and did what needed to be done to keep our students on their academic journey."

Ken Montera, CU Regent for the 5th Congressional District, thanked Dr. Reddy for his long leadership and service to UCCS and the greater Colorado Springs community.

"With his more than 30 years as a campus community member, I have admired his tremendous commitment and will always value his friendship," Montera said in a statement.

"In his many years at the university, he has witnessed students, faculty, and staff showcase their outstanding talents daily, which is why UCCS is seen as a beacon of opportunity."

CU President Saliman will appoint an interim chancellor while a national search for a permanent leader is conducted. Reddy's last day as chancellor will be July 1.

____

