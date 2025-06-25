U.S. Senior Open announces plans to return to The Broadmoor in 2031, 2037

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Senior Open won’t say goodbye to Colorado Springs at the end of this week without return plans secured.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, the United States Golf Association announced Tuesday morning that it will bring the event back to The Broadmoor’s East Course in 2031 and again in 2037.

That will mark the fourth and fifth times the venue has hosted the championship for players 50 and older, having done so in 2008, 2018 and later this week with play set to begin on Thursday.

The Broadmoor first hosted a USGA event in 1959, with Jack Nicklaus winning the U.S. Amateur.

“The USGA is pleased to continue its partnership with The Broadmoor, and association that began in the 1950s and a site that has fully embraced professional, amateur and international competition,” USGA chief championship officer John Bodenhamer said. “It matters where a player wins their USGA championship and the list of winners here at The Broadmoor exemplifies the greatness of the venue.”

World Golf Hall of Famers Juli Inkster (U.S. Women’s Amateur) and Annika Sorenstam (U.S. Women’s Open) were also crowned championships at the resort at the base of Cheyenne Mountain.

“The Broadmoor is honored to be selected as the site for the 2031 and 2037 U.S. Senior Open Championships,” said Jack Damioli, president and CEO of The Broadmoor. “The resort will be hosting its 10th and 11th USGA championships, dating the Jack Nicklaus’ 1959 U.S. amateur victory on our East Course. We are delighted to be able to continue this longstanding relationship with the USGA and look forward to an exciting future.”

This week's U.S. Senior Open marks the 36th USGA championship held in Colorado.

"It's great for Colorado," said Brandt Jobe, a Denver native and Kent Denver graduate who placed fifth at the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in 2018 but said he can't imagine still being competitive when the event returns in 2031. "Having these events is obviously very important to all our golf calendars, so to speak. I think getting to see Castle Pines have the BMW was huge. Cherry Hills having the U.S. Amateur, I think that kind of keeps us relative here. We have some great golf courses, and people kind of forget because it's got to be so long.

"I think that keeps (Colorado) relevant in the golf world."

The Gazette's Brent Briggeman contributed to this web story.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.