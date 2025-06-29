Three-way tie for lead heading into the championship round of the 45th U.S. Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Three golfers shared the lead at 8-under par headed into the final round of the US Senior Open, setting up a dramatic finish for Championship Sunday.

Mark Hensby, Stewart Cink, and Padraig Harrington are tied atop the leaderboard after three rounds of play.

Thomas Bjorn sits just one stroke behind the leaders at 7-under par, while Steve Flesch holds fifth place.

Steven Alker, Paul Stankowski, and Miguel Angel Jimenez are tied for sixth place at 3-under par.

Hensby will be looking for a special victory as he competes on his birthday during Sunday's final round.

The action resumed at 7 a.m. Sunday with the leaders teeing off at 8:50 a.m.

The tournament has featured intense competition throughout. After the second round, 65 players made the cut to advance to the weekend. Cink and Hensby had surged to join Harrington in a three-way tie at 6-under par after Friday's play.

In Thursday's opening round, Hensby had been 5-under through 16 holes before finishing with back-to-back bogeys. He ended the first day tied with Harrington at 3-under par.

