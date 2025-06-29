Navigating The Broadmoor: Home-Course Experts Essential for U.S. Senior Open

Golf legends are teeing off this week in Colorado Springs for the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor Golf Club. As players tackle the high-altitude fairways and tricky greens, they are relying not only on their personal skills but also on one of the best-kept secrets of the course: the experienced caddies who walk alongside them.

The stunning fairways at The Broadmoor, set against the backdrop of Cheyenne Mountain, may appear pristine and inviting. However, they also come with their own set of challenges that can bewilder even the most seasoned golfers. Russ Miller, the PGA Director of Golf at The Broadmoor, emphasizes the unique nature of the course, stating, "With the mountain effect, what you see and what it does are two different things."

For the visiting professionals, the Senior Open is a rigorous test of patience and precision, but for local caddies like Stephen "Reno" Clark, it's an opportunity to showcase their extensive knowledge of the course. Clark candidly describes the difficulty of the course, quipping, "It's a nightmare. It really is a horrible spot to be."

Local caddies, some with decades of experience, bring invaluable insight passed down through the years. Their expertise allows them to guide players on the best strategies to navigate the course’s deceptive elevation shifts, swirling winds, and tricky greens. As Miller notes, "Normally, we trust ourselves — but here, you've got to trust that caddy. After a couple of bad putts, you will start to trust that caddy."

Clark elaborates on the nuances of the course, sharing, "You need to understand how putts break, how the ball rolls to hit it into certain areas, and where to miss it." He warns that missing the mark can lead to challenges, particularly on difficult holes like the 16th, where the rough can be particularly unforgiving.

The U.S. Senior Open is known as one of golf’s toughest championships, and this year, the course setup is more demanding than ever. "The USGA does that to all of them," Reno says. "The rough will be thick, the greens will be super fast… It'll be a nightmare in certain spots for these guys."

Miller highlights a crucial piece of advice for players: "To score well, you want to keep the flagstick between your ball and the mountain." This insight is vital, and after 27 years of working and playing at The Broadmoor, Miller asserts, "If you do that — you'll always have an uphill putt."

As the tournament progresses, the knowledge of The Broadmoor could be the difference between a missed cut and a place in Championship Sunday. Reno Clark adds a light-hearted moment, reflecting on the challenges: "See, it just went right under," followed by a laugh, illustrating the often-harrowing experiences players face on this beautiful yet unforgiving course.

In the end, as Miller succinctly puts it, “The best player will not get lucky. The best player will play best that week and that's what you want."

