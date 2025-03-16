U.S. Senator Michael Bennet is hosting in-person town hall meetings across Colorado

COLORADO — U.S. Senator Michael Bennet will be hosting a series of in-person town hall meetings throughout Colorado.

Senator Bennet will be traveling to three cities over three days, starting Tuesday, March 18.



Tuesday, March 18

In Greeley at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19

In Golden at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 20

In Colorado Springs at 5:30 p.m.



Any resident who is interested in attending is required to register before the town hall. For instructions on how to register, visit Senator Bennet's website.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask Senator Bennet questions about the issues that Coloradans are facing.





