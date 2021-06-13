U.S. Representative visits future Air Force Academy Visitor Center site

COLORADO SPRINGS — The new Air Force Academy Visitors Center is getting closer to breaking ground.

Construction is expected to begin this fall.

On Saturday, the project developer, Dan Schnepf, shared the plan with 2000 graduate, August Pfluger.

Pfluger is AFA's first male graduate to serve in Congress.

"To be a member of congress and to take the lessons of leadership from Air Force to Congress and lead in a different way is really unique," said Pfluger.

A hotel, shopping center, and restaurants are also in the plan.

Schnepf says the project will generate 1,600 full-time jobs, and more than $100 million in one year.

Pfluger and Schnepf say the project wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for the community.

"I can't wait to come back for an Air Force, Army or Air Force, Navy football game and beat the socks off of them, and have such a unique place to take our Navy and West Point friends," said Pfluger.

"Kudos to August. I am really looking forward to that. I can't wait for him to be able to walk through this visitors center," said Schnepf.

A project that will share, educate, and help explain the rich history of the Air Force Academy.

