U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs will not seek reelection

U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs announced he will not be seeking reelection.

Lamborn has represented Colorado's 5th Congressional District, which includes Colorado Springs and most of El Paso County, since 2007.

"I have been thinking about this for sometime," Lamborn said in a phone interview with KOAA's Alasyn Zimmerman. "I have been going back and forth. There are still some great things I can accomplish and work on in 2024, and I will do that."

Lamborn said he made the decision to retire at the end of 2024 to spend more time with his family.

"At some point you have to move on with your life and start a new chapter. I think this is a right time for me to do that," Lamborn said. "I had a great time with my family over the holidays with my wife, my grandchildren, and my children. I just realized more than ever that is the highest priority for me and something I really want to take advantage of in my future."

During his time in congress, Lamborn has served as the Chairman of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee and Vice Chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee.

According to his official congressional website, prior to serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, Lamborn served in the Colorado General Assembly from 1995 to 2006.

There are currently no declared candidates in the Republican primary for Lamborn's district. The primary election will take place June 25th.

