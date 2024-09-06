U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum offers free admission on September 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In celebration of Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will be offering free admission to their exhibits on September 21st.

This free admission also comes courtesy of the support of the Daniels Fund.

In addition to the museum's free admission, the USOPM will also be celebrating the Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day initiative by naming the Bill Daniels Gallery of Inspiration. The gallery will be dedicated to inspiring visitors and encouraging youth participation in sports by showcasing the Olympic and Paralympic spirit of perseverance, determination, and passion.

The Bill Daniels Gallery of Inspiration will also be home to the world's only complete collection of Olympic and Paralympic medals.

Throughout the free admission day, museum visitors will have the chance to meet Team USA athletes and

hear their inspiring stories. You can find out which athletes will be speaking as well as which events will be taking place that day on the USOPM calendar.

Local youth sports organizations will also be at the museum to offer families information on how to get their kids involved in organized sports.

Walk-up tickets are available for this day, but visitors are encouraged to reserve free admission tickets in advance. You can reserve your tickets here.

