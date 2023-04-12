U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum to host two free weekends in April

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum will be hosting two free admission weekends this April.

The first will be during educator appreciation weekend on April 15th -16th, the museum will be offering free admission to all educators who show a school I.D. or you can register in advance online.

The museum will also be offering free admission to all kids 13 years and under on April 22nd - 23rd. All kids have to do is wear a sports jersey as part of the Youth Sports Weekend.

