U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum hosts event featuring Team USA Figure Skaters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This weekend, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum teamed up with U.S. Figure Skating to host a family-friendly figure skating event.

Athletes from the 2025 Team USA were spread around the museum, where they could engage with fans.

Families could talk to the athletes, get their autographs, and even draw on some figure skating costumes.

You could also learn about the evolution of figure skating skates over the years.

Some of the athletes there included a couple on and off the ice who have been skating together for fourteen years.

They are three-time world champions, and they tell us what some of the conversations with fans were like.

"We met some kids who are young skaters themselves, who have been on the ice here in Colorado. And I think it's always special when we get a chance to interact with young skaters who are just starting their journey. So we remember being very young and meeting some of our idols growing up, and it made such a significant impact on our motivation. Hopefully, we inspired some youngsters today to continue on their path and hopefully one day become Olympians as well." Evan Bates And Madison Chock – Three-Time World Champions, 2022 Olympic Gold Medalists

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are under a year away and set to be hosted in Italy.

