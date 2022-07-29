U.S. military members will have access to state parks for free in August

United States military members will have access to all state parks for free in August as a thank you from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Military members and veterans will be able to get a free August Military Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office. Proof of service is required to receive the pass.

Passes will be available on Aug. 1.

All other park fees will remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

The pass is not valid for accessing State Wildlife Areas.

For more information about Colorado’s state parks, visit their website.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.