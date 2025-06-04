U.S. Military conducting training in Colorado Springs starting Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) wants the community to know that the U.S. Military has begun training around the city.

CSPD doesn't specify which branch is training, but a military presence could be seen anytime between Wednesday, June 3, and Friday, June 6.

Police say that there could be activity near Memorial Park.

There could also be activity near the Old St. Francis Hospital at Pikes Peak Ave and South Institute St.

Police say that this is a planned training in coordination with local law enforcement to minimize disruption to the community.

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.