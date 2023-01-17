Watch Now
U.S. Marine helicopter unit to conduct training on Fort Carson

Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike
U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 complete the final phases of a preflight check at an undisclosed location, Oct. 11, 2022.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 13:36:30-05

FORT CARSON, CO — From Jan. 27 through Feb. 8, between 1:00 to 11:00 P.M., a U.S. Marine helicopter unit will conduct a training exercise at Fort Carson and Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site.

The Heavy Helicopter Squadron HMH-464 will train and test their flight capability with the CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft.

The previously mentioned Heavy Helicopter Squadron HMH-464 is stationed out of Jacksonville, North Carolina.

During this time and due to the increased aviation operations, noise can be expected at Fort Carson and along the southern Colorado Front Range area.

Noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.
