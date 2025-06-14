U.S. Geological Survey registers 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Dacono, Colorado Friday morning

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) registered a 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Dacono, Colorado Friday morning.

Scripps News Denver got calls and emails from viewers saying they felt their homes shaking and even loud booms in parts of Thornton and Erie, so Wanya Reese headed north of the Denver metro area.

"It kind of felt like a door slamming, like my heavy garage door slamming," Dacono resident Kyle Browski told Reese.

The USGS said the reported earthquake happened around 6:18 a.m. 145 people told the USGS they felt its ripple effects, as of 7:29 a.m. The USGS said the intensity varied from weak north of Firestone to moderate near Sherwood. That is based on what people observe or feel during an earthquake, according to the Colorado Geological Survey.

Anyone who felt the earthquake can report it to the USGS here.

There are five faults in Colorado, according to the Colorado Geological Survey, and three of those faults have generated earthquakes of 7.0 magnitude or greater. There have been more than 700 recorded earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or higher since 1867, the Colorado Geological Survey said.

The state does experience fewer and less frequent earthquakes on average, though, than more active states like California and Alaska.

