U.S. Forest Service responds to small fire burning near Monument

EL PASO COUNTY — The Raspberry Mt Trail fire was first reported on Thursday, July 11.

The fire was last reported to be .10 acres and size and four miles southwest of Monument.

According to fire officials, all forward progression has been stopped. Fire crews will continue to secure the fire lines.

No structures are currently being threatened by this fire.

No evacuations or pre-evacuations are currently in place due to this fire.

U.S. Forest Service engines plus Palmer Lake and Monument firefighters are responding.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

___





____

