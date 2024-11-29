U.S. Foods awards 18 students with thousands of dollars for their Culinary Arts Education

WATCH: Eighteen students across the U.S. will be receiving 20 thousand dollars each for their culinary arts education.

The organization, U.S. Foods, says this scholarship aims to fill the overarching labor shortages, and the Colorado Restaurant Association reported eight out of ten locally owned businesses are struggling to find enough staff in 2024.

One recipient of the scholarship is a Colorado native and attends Pikes Peak State College.

Hear from Sophia Lampros and how this scholarship has changed her life.





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.