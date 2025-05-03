U.S. Association of Blind Athletes to host grand opening of a new Goalball Gym

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On May 5, the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes (USABA) and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) will be celebrating the grand opening of its "brand-new, state-of-the-art" Goalball Gym.
The USABA will dedicate the new gym at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center (OPTC).
The opening of the new gym also marks the launch of the USA Goalball permanent residency program at the OPTC.
“We’re thrilled to establish a home for USA Goalball at the OPTC."
“The new gymnasium stands as a testament to our partnership with USABA and shared commitment to athlete excellence. By launching a resident program in Colorado Springs, we’re empowering these incredible athletes with the resources and support they need to thrive on the road to the Los Angeles Paralympic Games and beyond.”
USA Goalball is looking ahead to the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles and sees this move as "a long-term commitment to high-performance excellence, athlete development, and national growth for the sport."
Speakers at the event include:
- Dean Nakamura, SVP, USOPC Chief of Training Centers & Games Operations
- Yemi Mobolade, Mayor of Colorado Springs
- Brian Eaton, USABA Board Member
- Asya Miller, 5x Paralympic Medalist and representing the USA Goalball Women’s National Team athletes
- Calahan Young, 2x Paralympian and representing the USA Goalball Men’s National Team as Team Captain
- Molly Quinn, USABA Chief Executive Officer
Monday's grand opening aims to bring members of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Goalball National Teams, leaders in the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, and local civic representatives.
The event schedule can be found below:
- 11:00 a.m. – Athlete Meet n Greet with OPTC & USOPC team members
- 11:30 a.m. – Goalball gym Opening Program
- 11:45 a.m. – Goalball Demonstrations
- 12:15 p.m. – Media availability & athlete interviews
- 12:30 pm – Conclusion
