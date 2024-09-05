U.S. Army removes The Citadel Mall from Off-Limits Areas for Army Personnel

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Army has revised its list of off-limits areas for Colorado Springs personnel. The memorandum applies to all uniformed Armed Forces personnel in the Fort Carson AOR regardless of assignment.

This newly changed list supersedes the previous Off-Limits areas from the memorandum published in July 2024.

Fort Carson updates off-limits areas to include Colorado Springs mall

Establishments that endorse human trafficking and prostitution are off-limits.

The most notable change is the removal of The Citadel Mall from the list.

The addition of the shopping mall to the list stirred up quite a bit of controversy when the list was first released in July.

Ban on military members going to The Citadel Mall is changing

In fact, all of the controversy surrounding the addition lead to the military amending the rule to allow personnel to still visit the mall for specific exceptions.

Those exceptions included visits for educational, religious or recruitment purposes.

When asked about what prompted the Citadel Mall being removed from the list entirely, a Fort Carson official responded, “After careful consideration, the Citadel Mall has been removed from the off-limits areas and establishments list for all Colorado Springs service members. Mall management and City leaders have designed an extensive plan to mitigate safety concerns for servicemembers and their families. This decision will continue to be reviewed, and the premises may be placed on the off-limits areas and establishments list if conditions endanger the safety of service members. The entire board is grateful for the continued efforts to keep our community safe in the local area.”

The new list is as follows:

Off-Limits Areas and Establishments:

Bars/Clubs:



Club La Casota, 430 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. 80910.

Knucklehead Tavern, 3627 Delta Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. 80010.

Nova Nightclub, 18 S Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO. 80903.

La Palapa, 525 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. 80910.

Latin Quarters, 3958 N. Academy Blvd #112, Colorado Springs, CO. 80917.

El Huracan Night Club, 2330 S. Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO. 80916.

Massage Parlor:



Sugar Tree Massage, 1807 B Street, Colorado Springs, CO. 80906.

Arcades:



Charlie Chedda's, 1867 S Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Rose's Arcade, 1334 N Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Shooters, 3750 Astrozon Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Adult Entertainment:



Pleasures Adult Entertainment Center, 3425 E. Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909.

After Hours Club:



La Tarazza, 609 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. 80910.

Employment:



FAFO Security

___





First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look. First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.