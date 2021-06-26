Watch
U.S. Air Force cadet dies in plane crash

An Air Force Academy cadet was one of two people who were killed when a small plane crashed in Texas.
Posted at 9:59 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 00:54:01-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, officials confirmed that a United States Air Force Academy cadet was one of two people who were killed when a small plane crashed in Texas.

Late Friday evening, Air Force Academy revealed the name of the cadet as, C2C Nick Duran. They said he was home in Texas on leave at the time of the crash.

Officials say the crash happened Thursday about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

Investigators say the plane was reported missing Thursday night after it didn't return on time. They have not released what may have caused the crash.

