U.S. Air Force cadet dies in plane crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, officials confirmed that a United States Air Force Academy cadet was one of two people who were killed when a small plane crashed in Texas.

Late Friday evening, Air Force Academy revealed the name of the cadet as, C2C Nick Duran. They said he was home in Texas on leave at the time of the crash.

From the Supt, Lt. Gen. Clark: "On June 24, we lost one of our own. C2C Nick Duran died as a result of a single-engine plane crash while he was home in Texas on leave. The impact of losing Nick has been felt throughout our Academy." pic.twitter.com/idTJgUoAN6 — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) June 26, 2021

Officials say the crash happened Thursday about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

Investigators say the plane was reported missing Thursday night after it didn't return on time. They have not released what may have caused the crash.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter