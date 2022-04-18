U.S. Air Force Academy set to provide update on progress of Cadet Chapel

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The U.S. Air Force Academy is set to give an update on the progress of the Cadet Chapel renovation on April 21.

Updates will include the progress, cost and schedule for the Cadet Chapel renovation.

The Chapel is currently hidden from the public under a 150-foot tall environmental shelter that allows work to continue year-round.

Several people will be in attendance including, the Academy's chaplain, director of logistics and engineering and a representative of the lead contractor, JE Dunn.

Dunn will provide an overview of the multi-faith chapel's role in cadet development, design history, events that lead up to the renovation, ongoing renovation progress and asbestos abatement efforts.

More asbestos has been discovered than what was originally predicted, which adds a layer of complexity to the renovations that began in Sept. 2019.

According to officials, the plan to restore every facet of the building remains the same.

11 chaplains and eight religious affairs Airmen support over 10 faith communities and deliver special programs in religious education and support from administrative offices in Sijan Hall, Arnold Hall, Polaris Hall, and the lecture halls within Fairchild Hall.

