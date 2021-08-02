U.S. Air Force Academy reopen to the public

The United States Air Force Academy reopened to the public Monday, August 2 after being closed for nearly 17 months.

Academy gates will be open to visitors from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. Visitors will be required to show a state-issued ID, Defense Department ID or passport, and random vehicle inspections may be required.

Anyone entering the Academy facilities will be required to wear a mask inside, regardless of vaccination status.

The Air Force Academy Visitors Center will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Falcon Athletics ticket office also resumes regular hours of operation from 9:00 a.m. to

5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Cadet Field House and online.

You can click this link for the latest schedules, venue maps and game times.

Visitors are encouraged to monitor the www.usafa.edu website for any updates to this announcement.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the state has seen more than 575,000 documented cases of COVID-19, just under 33,000 hospitalizations, about 5,600 outbreaks and 7,208 deaths due to COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

CDC data shows 51 out of Colorado’s 64 counties fall within levels of substantial or high transmission, which translates to 79.69% of the state.

For more information, you can contact the U.S. Air Force Academy Public Affairs office at (719) 333-7731 or media.rel@afacademy.af.edu.