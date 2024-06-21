US Air Force Academy partners with Society of American Military Engineers to host STEM camp for high schoolers

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) is returning to partner with the U.S. Air Force Academy on the annual SAME/Air Force Academy Engineering & Construction Camp on June 23-29.

Every year since 2000, the two organizations have worked together to immerse nearly 100 high school students in week-long experience full of skill-building, teamwork, problem-solving and leadership.

The campers, which come from all over the U.S., must be rising juniors or seniors that have expressed interest in applying to a Service Academy or ROTC Program.

Upon arriving at the camp, the students will be split into groups with whom they will complete engineering and construction-related task in a competitive environment.

The Air Force Academy has dedicated world-class facilities for this program. The campers will be supervised and mentored 24/7 by STEM practitioners, young professionals and Academy students.

Engineering and construction projects that will take place during the camp include:



concrete beam testing event

designing and building dog houses

water quality and filtration challenges

engineering reaction course competition

Campers will also have the opportunity to build camaraderie with their peers during social events, participate in sessions with senior leader guest speakers and take part in extracurricular activities.

Current SAME National President, Sharon Krock, F.SAME, served as a mentor to this camp for multiple years.

When asked about the experience, Krock said," The campers’ exposure to such varied and unique STEM career paths in one location within a single week is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that both campers and staff will never forget. The mentors are the bridge spanning between camper dreams and their potential future careers. The connections made provide the campers with easy-to-approach resources they can tap in to as they chart their own career path.”

