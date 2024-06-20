Two women now facing murder charges for 3-year-old's death in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says that two women who were already in custody for charges of felony child abuse are now facing murder charges.

The sheriff's office says that 38-year-old Samantha Kimberly and 39-year-old Brittany Farmer are now facing 1st-degree murder charges in the alleged death of a 3-year-old boy.

Deputies were called to Kimberly's Pueblo West home on June 8, when they arrived they said they found the child unresponsive, he was flown to a Colorado Hospital where he died on June 12 according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office took Farmer into custody on the abuse charges on June 11.

While their deputies said that they found a 14-year-old boy who appeared to be suffering from abuse, that boy was placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

Both remain in the Pueblo County Jail and each have a $500,000 bond.

News5 is working to learn a little more about when their court dates are expected and will update this article when more information is learned.

