Two-vehicle crash along Highway 115 causes delays Monday morning

EL PASO COUNTY — A traffic crash is causing delays along Highway 115 right out front of Gate 5 of Fort Carson Monday morning.
According to Colorado State Patrol the crash was called in around 6:34 a.m. it involved two vehicles at the intersection of Highway 115 and Pine Oaks Road.
State patrol confirms that one driver was taken to the hospital, their condition and the extent of their injuries are unknown.
A traffic camera in the area shows that crews have removed the crash from the intersection and traffic appears to be flowing normally as of 7:15 a.m.
