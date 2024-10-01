Watch Now
Two vehicle accident in Pueblo Tuesday sends drivers to hospital, one a police officer

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department confirms one of their officers was involved in a traffic accident Tuesday morning.

According to the department, the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of the Highway 50 MLK Bypass and Bonforte Boulevard.

The department tells our newsroom that the officer was responding to a carjacking call when the accident happened. At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened, or if the driver involved is facing any charges.

Both the driver and the officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.

